Area business donates materials for tech programs at area schools

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — An area business is giving back to a trio of area schools.
Winco Incorporated is a power generator manufacturing company in Le Center.
This year, the company donated small engines and generators to St. Peter, Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson schools.
The goal of the donation is to provide materials to build something within tech classes to familiarize students with troubleshooting and developmental tech skills.
“Generally speaking, we don’t like to waste stuff. After we are done with it, it’s not sellable to our customers. Instead of throwing it away for scrap, we feel it’s important to support technical education and so we would rather they have it and learn something from it rather than it just being garbage,” Winco Inc., President Dan Call said.
Winco has conducted tours of their facility for area students as well as allowed them to job shadow to see what the employees do.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.