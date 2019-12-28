Creative gift honors past and present family military members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -For Christmas, one grandmother gifted her grandson a special hand–made gift.
Sue Pfeffer has been making quilts for 20 years. When her grandson asked for a new quilt, she happily agreed. This time however, he had a special request.
“He wanted a big flag that would cover his full size bed with all of the names of the families that had been in the military or are currently in the military,” said Pfeffer.
“I just thought they did it for me and that I should somehow do something back to remember what they have all done for me...I want to go in and be in the military just like my family has,” said Pfeffer’s Grandson Aiden Sonnek.
With the help from her grandson the quilt took 6 months to make, finishing right in time for Christmas.
It includes the names of two great grandfathers who served in World War II, a grandfather and great uncle from the Vietnam War, Two uncles who served in Iraq, a cousin in the reserves and another entering the air force.
