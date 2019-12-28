Frentz named chair of Clean Energy and Climate Caucus

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new caucus launched in Minnesota aims to tackle climate change.
Twenty-nine Democratic senators representing districts across the state make up the Clean Energy and Climate Caucus.
Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato has been appointed as the chairman of the caucus.
“We are hearing from Minnesotans all over the state and I am certainly hearing from a lot in our area. We have farmers concerned about rainfalls that used to be unprecedented that now are a little more regular. We have changes in temperature that may look like the state is changing in ways that maybe threaten the forests up north and what example are we going to set for the rest of the county and the world,” Frentz explained.
The group plans to host public listening sessions and work with legislative to bring cleaner energy to Minnesota.
