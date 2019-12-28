JWP’s Weimert steals show, makes history

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Tri-City United (TCU) Titans hosted the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP) Bulldogs boys’ basketball team on Friday evening.
JWP senior Kobe Weimert would lead his team to victory by scoring 28 points, while also rewriting the history books, as he became the new all-time leader in steals in JWP boys’ basketball program history.
Weimert has recorded 216 steals during his career with the Bulldogs.
JWP defeated TCU by a score of 62-42.
