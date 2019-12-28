Key City Bike hosts Chilly Willy Bike Ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some brave souls embarked on a chilly bike ride Friday night around and outside Mankato.
Volunteers and biking enthusiasts with Key City Bike set out on a "Chilly Willy Ride" to end the week off on a frosty note.
Key City Bike often hosts social rides during all seasons including their Sunset Cruise rides in the summer.
“The Chilly Willy ride is like a social ride to encourage people to get out on their bikes in the wintertime. A lot of times we decide the route the day of, but today we’re going for a ride out towards Minneopa - we’re doing a loop - and end at the Mt. Kato Lift Bar,” says Key City Bike volunteer Amanda Anez.
Key City Bike is hosting a build party Saturday and encourages the public to stop over and learn how to build and maintain bikes.
The bikes are donated and no experience in bike maintenance is needed to attend.
