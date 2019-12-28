Mentorship program in Fairmont welcomes new group program in 2020

“Some of the kids come into the program in crisis because of things that are going on at home, because of just stresses that are going on at school or on their own or any of those kinds of things and we want to be able to address those needs right away rather than telling them, ‘We want to help you, but it’s going to take us a little while to do that’, so this will be an easier way to jump in right away with them in Kinship,” said Kinship associate director, Jen Kahler.