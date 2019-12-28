Mentorship program in Fairmont welcomes new group program in 2020

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A nonprofit organization in Fairmont that provides mentors for youth in the Martin County community is trying something new in 2020.
Kinship has been available to area youth needing a mentor for around 20 years and has been able to stay afloat thanks to community support, but they fall short in number of volunteers.
“We have a waiting list of about 35 kids and we have always had a waiting list and so there’s just not enough mentors. As much as we get support, it’s just the one we place we fall short as far as volunteers are concerned,” said Kinship secretary, Sarah Caballero.
They're starting a new pilot project to reach the group of youth on the waiting list that will include group mentoring until they are matched with their own mentor.
“Some of the kids come into the program in crisis because of things that are going on at home, because of just stresses that are going on at school or on their own or any of those kinds of things and we want to be able to address those needs right away rather than telling them, ‘We want to help you, but it’s going to take us a little while to do that’, so this will be an easier way to jump in right away with them in Kinship,” said Kinship associate director, Jen Kahler.
