‘Run of the Mill’ business turns trees into treasures

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) - One man has been creating sustainable, custom wood furniture and more for the past 15 years.
Years ago, after trees blew down at John Kaliski property, he began cutting up lumber as a way he says to “make something good out of something bad".
From there he got hooked eventually buying a saw mill and starting his business Run of the Mill.
Kaliski and his team create pieces out of trees taken down by situations such as storms or construction.
“Something that we are really, really proud of, we never cut trees down for any reason. We give the trees a second life, as a dining table for example," Kaliski said.
The process starts with the cutting, on to the drying. The wood must be fully dry to be worked with and with trees being made up of about 50% water, the process is a timely one. Something he tackled with his innovated kiln.
“We can actually dry a three or four inch think piece of wood in about 10 to 12 days. Whereas if you were air drying that same piece of wood you wouldn’t be able to use it for three or four years," Kaliski explained.
Then back to the shop for sanding and those finishing touches.
“Once this piece is done it will be amazingly beautiful the natural beauty that is already will just shine," he added.
And natural beauty is right, as seen at the conference table inside Minnesota State University, Mankato where Kaliski is also a professor.
“It’s a very heavy piece it will last a long time. It took about 10 football players I believe to carry this up,” said director of marketing Jen Cucurullo.
To learn more about Run of the Mill’s services visit their website here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.