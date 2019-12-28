Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. kicks off grand opening weekend

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The aroma of freshly brewed coffee was replaced with the sweet smell of craft beer tonight as Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. kicked off its grand opening weekend.
Located in the renovated Pix Theater on Main Street, it’s the town’s first brewery since the early 1900s.
“I think we’re just excited to kind of restore an old downtown building and try to bring a little bit of more new life to the downtown area. It’s nice to kind of restore an old, kind of historic, iconic building in downtown Sleepy Eye and have it be a place that anybody can come and enjoy,” owner Adam Armbruster said.
In an area dominated by domestic beer staples, they hope to brew up some interest in local craft beer and the art that goes into brewing it.
“Here in Brown County there are a lot of light beer drinkers - you know the premium lights, the Bud Light, Michelob Golden Draft Light, so we kind of guide them in the right direction. First question is what do you normally drink, and then we kind of feed off of that,” explained Manager Kelly Krzmarzick.
The brewery offers everything from an easy-drinking Kolsch to a good ol' hoppy IPA.
“It speaks for itself, it’s delicious, and it’s easy drinking. I’ve had family and friends coming down from Minneapolis and they have said that nothing compares right now to what we’re offering,” Krzmarzick continued.
They even took a lighthearted approach at naming the barrels where the magic happens.
“We felt it was fitting to name our fermenters - our barrels - after the gentlemen that had helped the process of renovating this wonderful building that we’re in right now,” Krzmarzick added.
Owners of the Four Barrel Brewery hope to become a town staple where everyone can get together after a hard day’s work.
“Thinking about how everything’s online now - you can order things online, you can Snapchat, you can text message, you can Facebook - who meets up in person anymore? This is a place that everyone can come together,” Sleepy Eye Coffee Co. Owner Karlyn Armbruster said.
In the near future, Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. plans to host live music Friday nights and even host food trucks out front for hungry beer drinkers.
