Lake Crystal Lions Club serve free meal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Lions Club served a free meal to the public today inside the Salvation Army Dining Hall in Mankato.
The Salvation Army, serves meals five days a week but not on the weekends. That’s when various groups from churches to service groups like the lions club step in.
Barbara Overlie has been helping out with serving meals on weekends, for years.
“Lions are a service group and when they heard that I was involved with this they said well can we get involved to and I said yes we are always looking for new groups...so if there’s any group who is looking for a project,” said Barbara Overlie.
Clubs buy the food, cook and serves it. Anyone is welcome to enjoy the meal.
