MVL advances to Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys’ basketball team squared off against St. Clair in the Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament hosted by Bethany Lutheran College this Saturday.
MVL goes on to win, 81-46.
Chargers are heading to the tournament title game. They’ll play St. Croix Lutheran this Monday at 8:30.
St. Clair will play for third place against Fairmont at 6:30 in the evening.
Dunwa Omot led MVL with 24 points in the win.
Mason Cox added 21 points.
