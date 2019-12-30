Freezing Rain leads to icy crashes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The latest round of freezing drizzle and snow comes on the heels of a weekend filled with icy crashes on Minnesota Roads.
MnDOT reports 357 crashes, 34 with injury and two fatal due to icy road conditions in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Area between five to ten on Saturday morning.
It started falling around six am and quickly turned streets into ice rinks, with some opting to skate instead of drive.
The icy roads even caused a school bus to slide sideways downhill on Eden Prairie Road near Highway Five.
You can stay on track with the latest road conditions as our latest round of wintry weather rolls through, just head to http://511mn.org/
