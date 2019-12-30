Local musicians bring music to area for years

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -Musicians Ron Arsenault, Dave Pengra and Billie Steiner have played music together since the 1970s.
Together the three play in various groups, including the popular City Mouse, where they are joined by Mike Pengra, Tim Waters and Dale Haefner.
One might describe the sound as a mixture of Americana, roots music mixed in with folk.
Ron Arsenault talked about the instruments the men play, before performing at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter.
“Well Dave is going to play bass and sings beautifully. I play guitar acoustic and a little slide and just a little bit of harmonica. I don’t have to play harmonica much because we have Billy Steiner when we need a harmonica player. Billie can cover anything on the harmonica," said Arsenault.
“Its just something I really love and will not quit. I will just keep doing it till I can’t anymore," said Dave Pengra.
For members it’s not just the music that brings them together, but the friendship.
“You know when you find people that you enjoy playing with and its not the easiest thing to do, it’s a really important thing I think in anyone’s life," said Arsenault.
“I found the best guys in the area to play with. I think a lot of people starting off in music, it takes a while for them to get that core of great friends and good musicians. We have it made," added Pengra.
Last year the band played over 100 shows, including heading to the Midwest and northern Minnesota, but always enjoy bringing live music back home.
“Unless Paul McCartney asks us to join his band we will probably continue to play similar venues in this area," said Arsenault.
