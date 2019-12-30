Mayo Clinic Health System secures Civic Center naming rights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has entered a five-year partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System that includes health and wellness initiatives and naming rights to the Mankato Civic Center.
Effective January 1, the Mankato Civic Center will be renamed Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The civic center is the premier venue in southern Minnesota for Division I hockey, concerts, expos, conventions and corporate events. In addition to facility-naming rights, the agreement creates new opportunities for health and wellness events, healthy menu options within the arena, and other community health tools, such as implementing an indoor walking program--the Mayo Clinic Mile.
“Communities thrive through collaboration,” says James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the city of Mankato in a new and exciting way, promoting health and wellness initiatives that will improve the quality of life for our community members.”
The partnership’s focus on health, wellness and quality of life also is in line with Mankato's Strategic Plan. Before finalizing the $120,000 annual sponsorship investment with Mayo Clinic Health System, the city had discussions with potential partners in a variety of other industry sectors.
“This process has taken many months of discussion, research and negotiation to get to this point,” said City Manager Patrick Hentges in a statement. “We think it positions our community positively and provides ample return on public investment.”
Mayo Clinic Health System has been a leader in community investments for many years, including donations to fund Sibley HealthBeat outdoor exercise equipment and more than two miles of walking trails for public use at no cost. “Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to investing in the community in numerous ways and helping to ensure it remains a healthy and vibrant place to live,” Dr. Hebl said. “We are grateful that the city has invited us to collaborate with them in a way that allows us to become the community’s premier health and wellness partner.”
