Mayo Clinic Health System secures Civic Center naming rights

Mayo Clinic Health System has been a leader in community investments for many years, including donations to fund Sibley HealthBeat outdoor exercise equipment and more than two miles of walking trails for public use at no cost. “Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to investing in the community in numerous ways and helping to ensure it remains a healthy and vibrant place to live,” Dr. Hebl said. “We are grateful that the city has invited us to collaborate with them in a way that allows us to become the community’s premier health and wellness partner.”