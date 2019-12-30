Sibley County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s help in Rush River County Park property damage

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals linked to property damage at Rush River County Park.
Authorities report that at approximate 12:28 a.m. on Dec. 28, a deputy with the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office observed property damage at the park. The deputy noted that a person or persons had spray-painted graffiti onto the wall of a public restroom.
The Friends of Rush River are currently offering a $200 reward for information leading to the prosecution and conviction for the person or persons responsible for the property damage.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-4330.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.