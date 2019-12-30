UMN Extension invites public to Cottage Food Producer food safety training

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension announced on Monday, Dec. 30, that the public is invited to attend its upcoming “Keep It Safe Cottage Food Producer” class from Jan. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach Center in Minneapolis.
The class meets the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s food safety requirements and, once completed, will provide attendees the opportunity to register as a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer to sell homemade baked goods, candy, home-canned peaches, pickles, salsa, jam and jellies and much more.
The program will be lead by Kathy Brandt, a University of Minnesota Extension Food Safety Educator.
The “Keep It Safe Cottage Food Producer" class will focus on food safety practices for all processes covered under the Cottage Foot Law, including drying, baking, confections, jams and jellies, acid and acidified fruit and vegetables and fermentation.
Participants can expect to learn how to produce, package, label, store and transport a food product safely and correctly.
A $50 registration fee per person is required to attend this event. Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s webpage to register and find more information.
Anyone who is wondering if their product is an allowable non-potentially hazardous food is encouraged to bring their product or food item to the class to have it tested. The test will determine if the product meets exemption requirements under the Cottage Food Law.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.