VINE Faith in Action to host Ice Fishing 101 presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a seminar about ice fishing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato.
Zack Storm and Cole Emler, fishing experts from Scheels, will be presenting Ice Fishing 101: Learn From The Pros. The two will be discussing everything people need to know before getting on the ice, including what to wear, electronic devices, equipment and more. In addition, they will also be sharing tips, showing the latest fishing gear and answer questions.
This event is free for VINE members and open to the public for a $5 admission fee.
For more information or to register, call (507) 386-5586 or visit VineVolunteers.com.
