Winnebago, Mapleton declare snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Winnebago announced on Monday afternoon that it will be declaring a snow emergency.
The snow emergency will begin at 12 a.m. and end when the streets have been cleared curb to curb of snow.
Vehicles must be removed from the street before 12 a.m. or vehicles may be towed.
A full list of cities and townships that have declared snow emergencies can be found below, in chronological order.
MAPLETON: Business District
Public works has called for a business district snow emergency which will be enforced this evening (12/30/2019 to 12/31/19). Please have ALL vehicles off business district streets by 12 a.m. or they will be towed.
Public works plans to plow city streets again to clean them up. If you are able to move your vehicles off the street they would appreciate it.
Please remind your family, visitors, neighbors and friends especially if you see their vehicles on the city streets.
