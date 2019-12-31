Former student accused of threatening school shooting in court Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Jackson County Central High School student accused of threatening a school shooting in March of 2018 is in court today for a plea hearing.
20-year-old Jaleel Carr is accused of making the threats over a Playstation Network chat with other students.
A search found no evidence of firearms, notes, maps or other planning materials regarding a school shooting.
Carr is charged with felony threats of violence as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct in another case stemming from an arrest after allegedly violating his bail conditions.
His hearing for both charges is set for 10 a.m. in Martin County Court.
