Geistfeld matches career high, named UMAC Player of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College’s Hanna Geistfeld received UMAC Conference Player of the Week honors for her efforts against Saint Benedict on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Geistfeld scored 31 points in the contest, which tied her career-high for points scored in a game. The Truman, Minnesota, native also scored 31 points this season against Waldorf University on Nov. 18.
Geistfeld finished Saturday’s contest shooting 11 of 18 from the field while grabbing seven rebounds.
Geistfeld and the Bethany Lutheran College Vikings women’s basketball team will return to action at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
