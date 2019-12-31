How family dynamics can effect mental health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Andrew Archer from Minnesota Mental Health Services joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how family dynamics play a role in one’s mental health.
Archer says that differences in authority and power between two parents can impact a child’s mental health. Having a parent direct a conversation to another parent can confuse the child. Archer says that by being direct with the child is a more effective form of communication.
This type of dynamic can not only be between parents and their children, but also with between an employee and a boss, etc.
To learn more about Minnesota Mental Health Services, visit https://www.mankatotherapist.com/
