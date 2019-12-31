Ice skating into the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato library held their Ice Skating Party Tuesday, getting kids out of the house during break with pizza and ice skating.
More than a dozen area youth spent the end of the decade enjoying pizza and skating at All Seasons Arena, courtesy of the library.
The library took a break from the books and switched things up to ring in the New Year.
“We just wanted to do something with the kids’ day off from school and we figured since it’s New Year’s Eve, might as well name it New Year’s Eve and they really seemed to enjoy doing something different, so we were really grateful we were able to come to the open skate,” said program and outreach librarian at the North Mankato library, Hallie Uhrich.
The library’s next event is a Roaring ’20s Murder Mystery held on Friday, January 3 at the North Mankato Library at 6:30 p.m.
