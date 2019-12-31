Library offers free online arts and crafts lessons

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting in 2020, those with a Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library card can enjoy free online arts and craft lessons.
Through a system called Creativebug, library patrons will be able to enjoy access to thousands of video lessons, from baking to drawing, by creative experts.
In addition the Waseca library will hold in-person teachings.
“This collection of online classes, allows people to learn skills at home and also allows them to learn skills at our library workshops where we will provide materials as well as the instruction," said Waseca Library Director Stacy Lienemann.
As mentioned, users can use their library log-in at their home computers as well.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.