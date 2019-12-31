MnDOT shares annual Stormwater Pollution and Prevention Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared its annual Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan on Monday.
The plan covers the Mankato and North Mankato urbanized area and the municipal storm sewer systems contained within it.
MnDOT shares the plan annually to teach the public about better stormwater management and include citizens in solving stormwater pollution problems.
“MnDOT is having the public meetings, MnDOT is also mapping our system out, we’ve also got construction projects that we do inside the urbanized area and we’re meeting the erosion control and sedimentation requirements on those construction projects,” says MnDOT hydraulic engineer Scott Morgan.
The plan is also shared to educate public entities about the development of their own stormwater pollution prevention plan.
More information can be found on MnDOT’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.