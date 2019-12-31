Paradise Community Theater to host auditions for Disney’s Frozen Jr.

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Paradise Community Theater will be hosting auditions for Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, and Monday, Jan. 6, at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Director Shelley Fitzgerald is looking for approximately 20 boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 18 to fill the available roles (Note: Frozen Jr. does not allow the Paradise Community Theater to cast anyone over the age of 18). Small and large parts are available to those who are interested.
Rehearsals are scheduled to begin on Feb. 10.
Performances dates for this production have been scheduled for April 3 to April 5, with four more shows scheduled for April 16 to April 19.
Audition packets can be found below.
Anyone with questions should contact Shelley Fitzgerald at sfitzgerald@medfordtigers.org or producer Kathy Rush at kathyarush@gmail.com and by phone at (507) 363-6720.
