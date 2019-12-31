River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter gets robotic-arm assisted technology

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter has a new piece of technology that the hospital says will decrease healing time for patients.
It’s been at River’s Edge for two weeks, and on Monday it completed its first robotic-arm assisted knee surgeries on patients.
The hospital now offers robotic-arm assisted total knee replacement procedures via Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery.
“It’s a tool that can provide a higher degree of accuracy. Things that we can’t traditionally do with manual guides and planning we can now do with robotics preoperatively to create a more consistent postoperative result,” says River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kyle Swanson.
With robotic technology, surgeons at the River's Edge Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic have a more predictable surgical experience.
“We’re able to provide this advanced technology that is a little less invasive for the patient. There’s a lot less damage to the tissues when going through the cutting and it will allow for potentially faster healing time for that individual,” says chief experience officer Stephanie Holden.
The robotic–arm assisted technology allows health professionals to map-out patients’ knees and Mako System plans out the entire surgery under the supervision of surgeons.
“It allows us to create a three–dimensional model that we can move from a computer – a robot – to a live human that we can then use cutting instruments to more accurately size, shape and move those three-dimensionally in space before we ever actually do it,” says Swanson.
The robotic–arm technology has been in–use for about ten years, and health professionals say it’ll only improve in the future.
