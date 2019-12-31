Sleepy Eye Medical Center earns national award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In rural America, it isn't uncommon for pregnant families to drive 20, 40... even 60 miles to the nearest hospital that can deliver their baby.
Although, if you live in Sleepy Eye, it could only be two, four or six blocks.
“Here in Sleepy Eye, we do it all," said Physician Carlyn Armbruster. "We care for moms during pregnancy, we deliver them and we care for the babies after the babies are born.”
Sleepy Eye Medical Center was like many small town hospitals until 2003, when it was decided they would bring back the obstetrics department to keep the Sleepy Eye residents confidence in the facility.
“We were losing a lot of pediatrics, moms and I think it was important to us from a long–term survival perspective to try to bring the entire family back to Sleepy Eye and that’s a goal I think we’ve been fairly successful at,” explained Administrator Kevin Sellheim.
Fast forward 16 years and this hospital is set to receive the 2020 Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.
Given SEMC may not have the resources medical centers have in big urban areas makes this an even bigger accomplishment.
“There is such a shortage of OB care in rural areas," said Armbruster. "If you look all around Minnesota and the United States, there is a vast need that’s unmet for OB care and to be recognized for excellence as a rural community is amazing.”
Administrator Kevin Sellheim says the hospital has done a good job of gaining the trust of the community with a staff that shows passion for the pregnant mother's day in and day out.
“Obstetrics is my favorite part of my job. I get to be there and be involved in pretty much one of the most important days in their lives,” added Armbruster.
To qualify for the award, SEMC had to maintain low rates of early elective deliveries, Level III and Level IV neonatal intensive care designations to provide comprehensive care for the most complex and critically ill newborns amongst other criteria.
