Spirit Lake man killed in semi vs. minivan crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has died after a motor vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Clay County on Monday morning.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi northbound on Highway 71 that resulted in the truck and trailer becoming perpendicular to the roadway.
Officials say 52-year-old Todd Dykstra was southbound in a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country when his vehicle collided with the trailer.
Dykstra was killed in the crash.
