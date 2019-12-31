Spirit Lake man killed in semi vs. minivan crash in Clay County

By Dion Cheney | December 30, 2019 at 6:24 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 6:24 PM

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has died after a motor vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Clay County on Monday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi northbound on Highway 71 that resulted in the truck and trailer becoming perpendicular to the roadway.

Officials say 52-year-old Todd Dykstra was southbound in a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country when his vehicle collided with the trailer.

Dykstra was killed in the crash.

