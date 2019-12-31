UMN Extension announces registration open for PorkBridge, SowBridge programs

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension announced Monday that registration for both the PorkBridge and SowBridge distance education programs has opened.
PorkBridge is a program that is directed toward individuals who own, manage or work in swim grow-finish facilities, while SowBridge’s target market is people involved in managing or caring for sows, and/or their litters, and boars, including operation owners, employees, technicians, managers and technical service providers.
Both of these programs are scheduled to begin in early February 2020.
A registration deadline for both programs has been scheduled for Jan. 15 to ensure that all attendees receive the necessary materials in time.
PorkBridge 2020 session dates, topics, speakers and their industry affiliation are as follows:
- Feb. 6 — “African Swine Fever and Secure Pork Supply” by Pam Zaabel, Iowa State University, Center for Food Security & Public Health
- April 2 — “Maintenance of Euthanasia Equipment” by Steve Moeller, The Ohio State University
- May 28 — “In-Barn Impacts on Meat Quality” by Matt Ritter, Provimi US
- Aug. 6 — “Tail, Ear, and Flank Biting: Reasons Why and How To Address” by Yuzhi Li, University of Minnesota
- Oct. 1 — “Proper Application of Disinfectants” by Jose Ramirez, Virox Animal Health
- Dec. 3 — “Precision Technologies for Commercial Pork Production” by Andy Brudtkhul, National Pork Board.
All sessions for the PorkBridge Program are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will last a maximum of 60 minutes, which includes time for questions.
The cost for the series is $100 for the first registration from an entity and $50 for each registration from the same entity. Registration information for the PorkBridge program can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension’s webpage.
SowBridge 2020 session dates, topics, speakers and their industry affiliation are as follows:
- Feb. 5 — “African Swine Fever and Secure Pork Supply” by Pam Zaabel, Iowa State University
- March 4 — “What You Need to Know About Foreign About Foreign Animal Diseases” by Justin Brown, Iowa State University, and Chelsea Hamilton, IDALS and Iowa State University
- April 1 — “Feeding Strategies for Pre-Farrow Females on Piglet Survivability” by Kiah Gourley and Jason Woodworth, Kansas State University
- May 6 — “Impact on Drying Newborn Piglets” by Mike Ellis, University of Illinois
- May 27 — “Porcine Circovirus Type 3: What We Know” by Albert Rovira, University of Minnesota
- July 1 — “Capturing Value of Cull Sows” by Ken Stalder, Iowa State University
- Aug. 5 — “Maintenance of Euthanasia Equipment” by Steve Moeller, The Ohio State University
- Sept. 2 — “Gestation/Lactation Ventilation Do’s and Don’ts” by Erin Cortus, University of Minnesota
- Oct. 7 — “Proper Disinfectant Application” by Jose Ramirez, Virox Animal Health
- Nov. 4 — “Induction Protocol Updates” by Rob Knox, University of Illinois
- Dec. 2 — “Upcoming Technology in Pork Production” by Andy Brudtkuhl, National Pork Board
- Jan. 6 (2021) — “Electronic Sow Feeding Management Tips and Tricks” by Tom Parsons, University of Pennsylvania
All sessions for the SowBridge program begin at 11:30 a.m. and last no longer than 60 minutes, which includes time for questions.
The cost for the SowBridge program is $200 for the first registration from an entity and $100 for each registration from the same entity. Registration information for the SowBridge program can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension’s webpage.
