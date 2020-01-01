Corner Bait Shop proving itself as one-stop shop for all things ice fishing

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Corner Bait Shop in Madison Lake is proving itself as a one-stop shop for the ultimate ice fishing experience.
It provides everything from a fish house to bait.
After Nathan Greene took over at Corner Bait on Walnut Avenue in Madison Lake around four years ago, his services expanded beyond just being a bait shop.
“We had a lot of people inquiring about what they have for options to go out ice fishing if they don’t have a lot of gear and I had a couple of my own fish houses and just kind of started opening it up to people saying, ‘hey, we’ll go out and have the heat on and holes will be open for the afternoon.” said owner of Corner Bait Shop, Nathan Greene.
From there, Corner Bait Fish House Rentals has expanded to six houses and some include overnight stays, drawing in out of state customers.
“It’s priceless to go out there and see the kids’ expressions that are used to going out and sitting on a five gallon bucket and sitting in the freezing cold when they can go out there and watch TV and still be able to fish,” said Greene.
Greene also offers transportation services from the bait shop to the fish houses.
“We have an enclosed six-seater that we use to go out and transport customers to and from the fish houses,” said Greene.
“Big thing for me was safety of the ice, he’ll take us out and that was the big key for today,especially with the recent weather we’ve had,” said customer of Corner Bait Fish House Rentals, Daniel Kaiser.
The fish were biting as some celebrated the new year with family time.
“I’m out here with my two grandsons, we came over from Medford and start the new year on New Year’s Day out on the ice and it’s been fantastic,” said Kaiser.
To make a reservation for a fish house Corner Bait Shop can be reached at (507) 243-4464 or their Facebook page attached here.
