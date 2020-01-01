Mankato Area Hockey Association requests new ice rink facility as city debates sales tax revenue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we head into the new year, the conversation continues on Mankato’s sales tax facility debate.
Several area organizations are asking for funding to update recreation facilities including the Mankato Area Hockey Association which is asking for more ice to accommodate growing membership.
The Mankato Area Hockey Association cites growing membership and lack of space at the All Seasons Arena as a chief reason to why Mankato needs additional ice rinks.
But more ice rinks are just one of other athletics facilities – including softball field expansions and public pool upgrades – that are seeking funding from Mankato’s sales revenue.
“Everything is an option because it’s a need for us and we need the ice. We need the additional ice time and we’ll take it in whatever capacity as long as it makes sense for everybody involved,” says MAHA President Adam Arnoldy.
They've proposed building a new ice rink facility at the intersection of North Victory Drive and Highway 14 that has an estimated $18 million price tag.
But that’s only if the funds can be acquired from the city and the landowner agrees to it.
“There’s still too many questions out there for them to just jump on board and say ‘here you go.’ It’s a long process, there’s a lot going on and we need to complete steps one through ten before we get to eleven,” says Arnoldy.
After further discussion with city officials outside of council meetings, MAHA board members say they're open to other sites where ice rinks can be built – but now is better than later.
“Obviously the costs of construction are continuing to go much higher – roughly four percent each year. So I think there is an urgency for us to get this done sooner rather than later based upon the increase in four percent of construction costs per year,” says MAHA Board Member Eric Boelter.
The Mankato City Council further discusses the facility sales tax topic in a work session Jan. 6.
