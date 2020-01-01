MARL Class XI applications now being accepted

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (MARL) Class XI announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31, that applications are now being accepted.
Up to 30 participants will be selected for Class XI.
The mission of MARL is to develop the skills of Minnesota’s agriculture and rural leaders so they can maximize their impact and effectiveness in local, state, national and international arenas.
Applications will be accepted through April 24 and are available on the MARL program’s webpage. In addition, anyone who is interested in the program can contact Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp at (507) 537-6430 or by sending an email to olga.reuvekamp@smsu.edu with questions or for more information.
“MARL is celebrating its 20th year, and people have become familiar with what the program is about. The state is large and there are very diverse types of agriculture in different regions,” Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp said. “As the MARL program has matured, the interest has increased. We welcome applications from all corners of the state for this life-changing opportunity.”
The first Class XI session is scheduled for Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MARL is a two-year educational experience that features nine two and three-day in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar in Washington D.C. and a 10 to 14-day international study seminar.
