MNDOT reflects on a decade of road improvements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the last 10 years big road improvements and changes have occurred in the area. Minnesota Department of Transportation reflects as the decade comes to a close.
“When I look back at this last decade, we are able to accomplish quite a bit here in Mankato District 7. It’s a 13 county area, and in the last decade we have invested over 815 million dollars in this area alone,"said District Engineer Greg Ous.
That investment was allocated to big projects over the past 10 years.
Like the expansion of highway 60 into 4 lanes as you head down to the Iowa border. And the raising of highway 169 corridor for flood prevention.
Flashing back to 2010, when the rising of the river overtook areas of the highway. The New Ulm Gateway project replaced two bridges and added three roundabouts. A significant improvement for commuters.
I been in the districts for over 30 years and one of my first projects was designing portions of the Highway 14 expansion so it’s been a part of my whole career since I’ve been here," added Ous.
With the now 28 added roundabouts in the 13 county district, the goal of improving safety for drivers was accomplished.
“Even though there was a lot of issues and concerns before we put those in, we’ve seen no fatalities at those intersections," continued Ous.
Snow fences is also a recent contributor for safety. MNDOT asked farmers to leave a few rows of standing corn to help control blowing and drifting snow.
To wrap up the year, the completion of the Victory Drive Memorial where two memorials at the ends of the 15 mile stretch, from Mapleton to Mankato, feature stone pillars honoring the 5 branches of the military.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.