Pheasant Cafe in Waseca under new ownership

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Pheasant Café in Waseca is under new ownership and they’re looking to continue the restaurant’s reputation as one of the best places to eat in town.
Zach Battenfeld has taken over the café's grill as the new owner, but he's no stranger to the community's beloved restaurant.
Battenfeld spent over ten years working at the Pheasant under the previous owners, Mark and Dean, but left two years ago to pursue his own business, and now he's back.
“We’re not going to make any big changes right away. Maybe a little updating here and there, but for the most part we’ll keep things the same," says Zach.
“We want to continue the reputation that Mark and Dean have built over the last 40 to 45 years,” says co-owner Carmen Battenfeld.
The Pheasant Café will undergo very few changes, but the menu may get a few more additions.
