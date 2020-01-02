Authorities: Fish house went through ice on Lake Hanska

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ice fishing house that went through the ice around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Authorities say that the ice house was nearly fully submerged on Lake Hanska, just north of the Godahl point landing.
No one was in the fish house at the time and the owner is accounted for.
With the recent warmer weather, rain and warm winds creating less than ideal ice conditions, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding those on the ice to use extra precaution, as no ice is 100% safe.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is also issuing a county-wide thin ice and open waters warning.
The Sheriff’s Office is recommending that anyone venturing out on the ice follows the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ice thickness guidelines before heading out onto the ice.
