Blue Earth County Historical Society opens Century of Civic Engagement exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter from the Blue Earth County Historical Center joined KEYC News 12 Midday to share some Mankato history and discuss their new Century of Civic Engagement exhibit.
The Century of Civic Engagement: League of Women Voters exhibit looks back at the ratification of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. It begins Saturday, January 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Admission is free.
The Making Sense and Cents of the Census, a look at the political and economic impact of the census, takes place Saturday, January 18, at noon.
To learn more about BECHS and their events, visit https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/
