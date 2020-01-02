Blue Earth County Library extending hours at Mankato location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Library is giving patrons more time to get their books or materials at its Mankato location.
As of Thursday, Jan. 2, the library is extending its hours and adding programs, appealing to a greater number of county taxpayers.
Staff says the new hours have more consistency and is easier for people to remember.
“Sort of that after school rush we had people coming after school to get their materials, and that sort of thing, and now they won’t need to be in and out so quickly,” Library Services Director Kelly McBride said.
Visit Blue Earth County Library’s website for more information about its hours at its Lake Crystal and Mapleton locations, as well as services offered and upcoming events.
