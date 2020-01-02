Blue Earth Taxi giving individuals in recovery a second chance

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the fall of 2012, Nick Winings was arrested.
His time behind bars was a result of years of drug addiction and theft.
That arrest is what sparked his road to recovery.
“I no longer want to be this person. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to do it, but I know that I can’t keep on doing that because I’m not good at it,” CEO and owner of Blue Earth Taxi Nick Winings said.
Starting in Litchfield, Minnesota, Winings went through eight treatment centers in the state.
His final stop was in Mankato.
Six months clean sitting at Washington Park, he had one thing on the agenda: find a job.
“I’ve done nothing but fight. Every time I start a job, it’s always that felony question, or it’s always ‘I’m not a felon but I’m on probation for felony stuff’ and then I’m holding my breath,” Winings said.
That fight would be the driving force in his eventual destiny.
In 2018 Winings bought the Blue Earth Taxi Company along with two business partners.
"Our hard work and dedication changed within 12 months,” Winings said.
Now, a year later, his company has expanded from one taxi and 18–hour shifts to a full operation.
30 drivers and 18 cars help the business with its taxi service, school taxi service for the Mankato School District 77, medication delivery and assisting insurance work for Blue Cross and South Country Health Alliance.
Outside of the internal work, the taxi service serves the area 24/7 with an interpersonal ride experience.
“Whatever the reason is people jump in and they start telling you stuff, I had one girl tell me that ‘I haven’t even told my mom that before I can’t believe I just told you that’ and I’m like me either,” lead driver for Blue Earth Taxi Ryan Haugen said.
The twist, all of the contractors are in recovery.
"We needed something that would separate us from everybody else,” Winings said.
He calls it a second choice program.
Winings says it fills a void in the area for addicts in recovery with criminal records hindering them from finding work.
"People like us don’t have a lot of opportunities, so we need to prove ourselves... And a lot of these guys are exact where I was at and it’s sad,” Winings said.
“I view us truly as an equal opportunity employer, because you see that a lot on job postings and stuff and because of a lot of our background we might not be able to do what we enjoy doing,” manager of Blue Earth Taxi Katie Bergemann said.
Bergemann reentered society following treatment with the reality of what her past meant for her aspirations.
“I’ve always had dreams of running my own day care, but because of my past I can’t work with kids," Bergemann said.
She was given an opportunity with Blue Earth Taxi and despite not having a license for the first six months, there was a place for her in the office.
She says her employer met her with an understanding of what life is like transitioning back into a professional career while staying drug–free.
"I am an open book and I think it makes it easy because I share my stuff like right away so they know that it gets better,” Winings said.
“That’s something that a lot of jobs you’re not comfortable going to your supervisor and saying ‘Hey, I need help’ or 'Hey I need to leave work early, because I need to get to a meeting because this is what is going to save my life," Bergemann said.
