Clergy abuse victims set to vote on settlement
FILE — In the near future, those who came forward with sexual abuse claims will receive the disclosure statement, plan of reorganization and other things they need to vote on whether or not they approve the plan. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Ryan Sjoberg | January 2, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 3:45 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A couple of months ago, the Diocese of New Ulm made a settlement with victims of clergy abuse.

Recently, the U.S. bankruptcy court approved the settlement statement reorganization.

The reorganization plan provides money for victims through a trust that will be funded by contributions from the diocese, parishes within and settling insurers.

New Ulm Diocese reaches settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with sexual abuse victims. 93 people say they were sexually abused by priests and others within the diocese.

In the near future, those who came forward with sexual abuse claims will receive the disclosure statement, plan of reorganization and other things they need to vote on whether or not they approve the plan.

The deadline to return ballots is February 19, 2020, with at least two-thirds of voting claimants need to vote to approve the plan.

The bankruptcy judge will hold a hearing on March 10 to determine if the Diocese has met all the requirements.

If they have, the judge will issue an order of confirmation.

