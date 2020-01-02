Clergy abuse victims set to vote on settlement

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A couple of months ago, the Diocese of New Ulm made a settlement with victims of clergy abuse.
Recently, the U.S. bankruptcy court approved the settlement statement reorganization.
The reorganization plan provides money for victims through a trust that will be funded by contributions from the diocese, parishes within and settling insurers.
In the near future, those who came forward with sexual abuse claims will receive the disclosure statement, plan of reorganization and other things they need to vote on whether or not they approve the plan.
The deadline to return ballots is February 19, 2020, with at least two-thirds of voting claimants need to vote to approve the plan.
The bankruptcy judge will hold a hearing on March 10 to determine if the Diocese has met all the requirements.
If they have, the judge will issue an order of confirmation.
