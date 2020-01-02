Eagle Lake man charged after allegedly dragging women with vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle lake man faces charges after allegedly dragging a woman with his vehicle in the River Hills Mall parking lot.
The incident happened back on December 22.
18-year-old Gavin Sellner of Eagle Lake is charged with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation and failure to stop causing injury.
According to a criminal complaint, one witness told police he and the woman had given Sellner money to buy alcohol and expected change.
When Sellner refused, he allegedly drove off, dragging the woman with him.
The complaint says Sellner told another person over the phone while at the police station that he did hit the woman.
He is due in court March 19.
