Hometown Business Connection: Unique Specialty & Classics, Inc.

“In my wildest dreams, back then, never did I ever think we’d be able to move into and purchase a 50,000 square-foot facility like this and have all these cars under one roof. It’s mind-blowing. It’s been a long road [to get to this point], but it’s been a long and fun road," Thomas stated. “I took that passion of a hobby and paired up with the business sense, and now we are going into our 14th year and so far, so good.”