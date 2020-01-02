Mankato Scheels ice fishing experts to present Ice Fishing 101 at VINE

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Staying safe on the ice is the goal of a program at VINE Adult Community Center next Wednesday.
Experts at Scheels will discuss all things ice fishing on January 8 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at VINE.
The Ice Fishing 101 class is free for members and $5 dollars for non-members.
“We will be talking about just about anything from opening up holes to be able to find where the fish are at and getting into a couple of different rods and reels and some different lures that really make the fish go crazy,” said fishing manager at the Mankato Scheels, Cole Emler.
Presenters will also be discussing safety and have a focus on equipment that works best for the area.
“There’s no such thing as safe ice, so we’ll be going over a lot of ice safety things and what to bring out there right away during the start of the season and then also what lures are working around the local areas, there are some new, exclusive Scheels colors that are really hot,” Zack Storm, assistant store leader at the Mankato Scheels.
Registration for the event ends next Monday.
