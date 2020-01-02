Mayo Clinic Health System welcomes first baby of the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato welcomed its first baby of the New Year Wednesday.
The baby boy, Abdurahman Ilyas Mohamud, was born at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to parents Amino Mohamed and Ilyas Ahmed of North Mankato.
Abdurahman weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth. He is the family’s second child to be born at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and they said they weren’t expecting a New Year’s baby.
“The due date, doctors said January 2, and that the baby could come early or after the due date,” said Ilyas Ahmed, father of Abdurahman.
Most popular names for babies born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for 2019 were Olivia, Harper and Charlotte for girls and Henry, Mason and Oliver for boys.
