Minneopa looks to possible additions as staff reflects on its past during First Day Hike

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneopa State Park officials spoke about the park’s history and what might be in its future during their annual First Day Hike, which saw a record 97 hikers this year.
Hikers like Joe Schmidt braced the snow to explore parts of the park that everyday campers might overlook.
“The challenge, going through the snow is cool. It’s fun," Schmidt said.
Those places include deep in the trees, which Naturalist Scott Kudelka calls an “oak savanna.”
“What you would normally see here is just oak trees, either red or bur oak," Kudelka said.
Kudelka explored the park’s history in-depth during the hike.
Minneopa was established in 1905.
“Back in the 1960s, they talked about giving it to the city or the county, because it was only about 112 acres," said Kudelka.
In the late 1960s, Mankato residents rallied to keep it as a state park.
“They worked with the state legislature and the federal government and bought what we’re basically standing in right now, so just about a thousand acres," Kudelka added.
There was one spot that stood out among the crowd, as hiker Diane Becker noted.
“The overlook and the smaller falls, frozen springs are pretty," she said.
The spot, which overlooks Highway 68, could be where the park hopes to upgrade in the future.
That addition would be a bike path from the campgrounds to Minneopa Falls, as Kudelka explained.
“The highway was cut through there. What we hope for someday is that there would be a bridge that crosses there that you would be able to bike between both areas without having to go on the road," he said.
Kudelka said funding for the project would most likely come from the state, possibly from legacy funds.
The Legacy Amendment, which was added to the state constitution in 2008, provides funds in part to support parks and trails.
Kudelka said the new addition is still in the early conversation phase, but they are hopeful to see it come to fruition in years to come.
