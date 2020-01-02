Minnesota DNR simplifies spring turkey hunting licenses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced that it will be simplifying turkey hunting licenses for spring 2020.
Beginning on March 1, all spring tom turkey hunters who use a firearm can purchase a license over-the-counter that will no longer restrict them to a single permit area. With the exception of three major wildlife management areas, a spring turkey license will provide hunters the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state of Minnesota.
“We’re making it easier to hunt wild turkeys in Minnesota,” said Leslie McInenly, wildlife populations program manager with the DNR. “Turkey restoration has been a great success for the state and, over time, we’ve been able to relax and simplify hunting regulations.”
The DNR said the changes to the turkey hunting licenses are a result of public input that indicated high levels of hunter support for greater flexibility in hunting location, as well as increased opportunities to purchase licenses over-the-counter, rather than through a lottery system.
For more information about turkey hunting in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website.
