MnDOT, Minnesota State Patrol seeking public input on drafted Weight Enforcement Investment Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transporation (MnDOT) and Minnesota State Patrol recently announced that they are seeking public feedback on plans to improve commercial truck weight enforcement facilities across Minnesota in 2020.
The 10-year Minnesota Weight Enforcement Investment Plan projects a 10% increase in commercial truck traffic on Minnesota highways by 2028. In addition, the plan also identifies statewide projects to protect public investment in highway infrastructure and ensures public safety related to commercial vehicle operations.
Both agencies would like to emphasize that no vehicle regulations or laws are proposed to be changed as part of the plan.
“This plan identifies improvements to buildings, equipment and technology to meet Minnesota’s growing need for fast, efficient commercial truck inspections,” said Julie Whitcher, MnDOT weigh station program manager. “Those improvements will help MnDOT and the State Patrol meet the state’s goals of keeping Minnesota motorists safe, while protecting our road and bridge investments from potential damage by overweight loads.”
There are a number of weighs the public can get more information and comment on the plan, including:
- Attending an open house that will be hosted by MnDOT and the Minnesota State Patrol on Monday, Jan. 6, at the MnDOT Central Office (395 John Ireland Blvd in St. Paul) from 12 to 2 p.m. Presentations are scheduled for 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. Informational materials will be available and representatives from MnDOT and the State Patrol will be present to answer questions;
- Visiting the Minnesota Weight Enforcement Investment Plan webpage, which includes an electronic copy of the drafted plan, a video presentation, contacts to submit comments by Jan. 24 and much more;
- Viewing an interactive presentation on the plan, as well as the statewide importance of truck safety. Comments should be submitted by Jan. 24;
- or sending an email to FreightPlans.DOT@state.mn.us.
