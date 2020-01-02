New Ulm Public Works declares downtown snow emergency

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Public Works Department announced on late Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, that a snow emergency has been declared for the downtown area beginning at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The snow emergency will be enforced until work has been completed by city crews.
Officials at the Public Works Department say that vehicles parked within the signed downtown snow emergency route will be tagged and towed.
Members of the New Ulm Public Works Department added that overnight parking during the snow emergency is available in the parking lot at North 3rd Street and German Street, as well as in the City Hall parking lot.
The department would also like to remind residents not to park in anyone else’s leased parking spaces.
A list of full streets that are affected by this emergency can be found below.
- German Street - 1st South to 4th North
- Minnesota Street - 3rd South to 5th North
- State Street - 1st South to 3rd North
- 1st South - State Street to Spring Street
- 2nd South - Minnesota Street to German Street
- Center Street - Broadway to Spring Street
- 1st North - State Street to Minnesota Street
- 1st North - German Street to Spring Street
- 2nd North - State Street to German Street
- 3rd North - State Street to German Street
- 4th North - Broadway to German Street
- Pause Parking (1st North to 3rd North on the west side of Broadway)
