Public invited to conversation, book signing with Algona author

ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) — An Algona author will be hosting a book signing during a public interview at Iowa Lakes Community College’s Algona Campus at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Current Algona resident and former Corwith-Wesley-LuVerne science teacher Bill Funnemark will be discussing his new book, “Last Lunch,” at the event.
He will share the journey of his wife’s sudden illness and passing, along with the reflections that led him to create “Last Lunch.”
Books will be available to purchase and the public will have an opportunity to get their copy signed by the author.
This event is free and open to the public, but anyone interested in attending should still call (800) 252-5664 to register.
Anyone who is unable to attend but would like to purchase a copy of “Last Lunch” can do so by visiting the Algona Chamber of Commerce Office or Amazon.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.