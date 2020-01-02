Public invited to “Women in Dairy” event

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension, in collaboration with the Minnesota Dairy Initiative SouthCentral Region, announced that the upcoming Women in Dairy event will be hosted at the Crow River Winery & Vineyard from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 23.
This year’s event will feature Kim Bremmer, a nationally recognized speaker and creator of Ag Inspirations, as the event’s featured speaker.
The event will have a central theme of “Celebrating Women in Agriculture."
Preregistration for this event is required. Early bird registration is $20 per person, which increases to $25 per person after Wednesday, Jan. 8.
To purchase tickets to this event, visit z.umn.edu/womenindairy20 to register online or contact the McLeod County Extension Office at (320) 484-4334 or email mnext-mcleod@umn.edu to reserve your spot at this event.
Other upcoming Dairy Series events include “Mastitis Diagnostics — Get The Most Bang for Your Buck” on Feb. 6 and a Farmers Night Out “Nutritionist Panel” on March 12.
More information about upcoming events can be obtains by visiting the University of Minnesota Extension’s website.
