St. Peter Public Works declares snow emergency for downtown area

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter Public Works Department announced on Thursday afternoon that a snow emergency has been declared for the downtown area beginning at 12 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
The snow emergency will be enforced until 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
Officials say that vehicles parked on the street during the snow emergency will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Residents may park their vehicles in any of the City Parking Lots listed in the map below.
