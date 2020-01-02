UMN Extension invites ag professionals to 2020 Research Update sessions

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is inviting the public to attend a 2020 Research Updates session.
Six sessions have been scheduled for the following six locations. All sessions will last from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The 2020 Research Update sessions will feature research-based strategies to deal with changing pests, diseases, varieties, nutrient and environmental recommendations.
The event is targeted toward agronomists, ag salespeople (seeds, chemicals, fertilizers), crop consultants, crop production specialists, Extension educators, agriculture government agency personnel, farm managers, but is also open to anyone else who would benefit from professional training.
There is a $55 registration fee that lasts until Friday, Jan. 3. The registration fee increases to $60 beginning on Saturday, Jan. 4, and lasting until the day of the event.
Anyone interested in attending can preregister by visiting z.umn.edu/researchupdates. There will also be on-site registration at all events beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s event page for more information about the Research Update sessions.
