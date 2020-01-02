UMN Extension invites ag professionals to 2020 Research Update sessions

UMN Extension invites ag professionals to 2020 Research Update sessions
The 2020 Research Update sessions will feature research-based strategies to deal with changing pests, diseases, varieties, nutrient and environmental recommendations. (AP Photo) (Source: Nati Harnik)
By Jake Rinehart | January 1, 2020

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is inviting the public to attend a 2020 Research Updates session.

Six sessions have been scheduled for the following six locations. All sessions will last from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date Location
Jan. 7 Waseca
Jan. 8 Rochester
Jan. 9 Lamberton
Jan. 14 Willmar
Jan. 15 Morris
Jan. 16 Crookston

The 2020 Research Update sessions will feature research-based strategies to deal with changing pests, diseases, varieties, nutrient and environmental recommendations.

The event is targeted toward agronomists, ag salespeople (seeds, chemicals, fertilizers), crop consultants, crop production specialists, Extension educators, agriculture government agency personnel, farm managers, but is also open to anyone else who would benefit from professional training.

There is a $55 registration fee that lasts until Friday, Jan. 3. The registration fee increases to $60 beginning on Saturday, Jan. 4, and lasting until the day of the event.

Anyone interested in attending can preregister by visiting z.umn.edu/researchupdates. There will also be on-site registration at all events beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s event page for more information about the Research Update sessions.

Research Updates for Ag Professionals

University of Minnesota Extension https://extension.umn.edu Each year brings new crop production challenges. As an agricultural professional, keeping up with these new issues is a top priority. At the University of Minnesota Research Update for Ag Professionals held every January, you will find research-based strategies to deal with today's changing pests, diseases, varieties and nutrient and environmental recommendations.

